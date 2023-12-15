Superior Wellness has its best year ever at the UK Pool & Spa Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2010, the UK Pool & Spa Awards is a competition that is open to all companies involved in the delivery of water leisure, regardless of trade association affiliation.

The UK Pool & Spa Awards has earned itself a reputation as one of the water leisure industry’s most valuable marketing tools.

Competition categories cover wet leisure manufacturers, pool and spa wholesalers, retailers, leisure operators across residential and commercial swimming pools, hot tub and swim spas, wellness and other accessories.

Chesterfield based firm wins Spa Team of the Year

Chesterfield based Superior Wellness were successful in winning five awards at the prestigious event held on 7 December 2023 in Birmingham.

Superior Wellness scooped the following awards:

· Hot Tub and Swim Spa Trade Supplier of the Year

· Spa Product of the Year – Chill Tubs

Managing Director Rob Carlin and Sales Director Gareth Ward pick up UK Spa Trade Supplier of the Yea

· Team of the Year – Superior Wellness

· Marketing Initiative of the Year – Chill Tubs featuring on ITV’s This Morning

· Energy Efficiency ECO Award – Thermals RX

The first award success of the evening was for Marketing Initiative of the Year for the appearance on ITV’s This Morning with Chill Tubs. Sarah Elphick, Head of Marketing said: “It was a great experience to be featured on This Morning and showcase Chill Tubs. This generated lots of PR coverage from the opportunity which increased brand awareness of Chill Tubs.

Following this Chill Tubs also won the accolade of Spa Product of the Year, which has enjoyed huge success since the launch. Gareth Ward, Sales Director, at Superior Wellness said: “Our Chill Tubs containers are selling before they arrive into the UK and we have more constantly on the way to meet the demand. We have also launched two new models which will be available in 2024. The launch has been a huge success and I am looking forward to its continued success next year.”

The Superior Wellness team were also awarded Team of the Year for their response to Storm Babet in October 2023. The flood video was shared in the evening with the room falling silent whilst they watched in amazement at how the team responded with a clean-up operation starting the next morning to ensure they were operating as usual on the Monday morning.

The pinnacle of the evening was the accolade of Hot Tub and Swim Spa Trade Supplier of the Year. Managing Director, Rob Carlin has been a driving force with his exemplary leadership and innovative vision and has propelled Superior Wellness to become one of the leading hot tub companies in the world. This would not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Superior Wellness.

Rob Carlin, Managing Director said: “It is a great honour for us all to end the year with the award success, the team have been working hard all year and it's great to see that all of their hard work has been recognised. I am extremely proud of the whole team.”

Superior Wellness also received a Gold Standard Award for the following categories:

· Energy Efficiency/Eco Award – Mr Silence, Aquark Heat Pumps

· Spa Product of the Year – Palma Hot Tub, Platinum Spas

· Marketing Initiative of the Year – Location Shoots

And a Silver Standard Award for the following categories:

· Spa Product of the Year – Derwent Hot Tub, AquaSolus

· Energy Efficiency/Eco Award - Platinum Spas Deluxe range

This was Superior Wellness’ most successful year yet in terms of numbers of awards at the UK Pool and Spa Awards.

Showcasing the very best examples of pool and spa design from across the country, entrants were awarded bronze, silver or gold standard in the competition covering both home and public pool and spa facilities in a contest that attracted thousands of on-line votes and votes from judges, before being scrutinised by an independent jury.

Winners across over 30 categories were announced during the presentation at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on Thursday 7 December.