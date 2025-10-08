Summit to spotlight how investment in Chesterfield is fuelling inclusive growth for the East Midlands

Business owners are invited to discover how Chesterfield’s ongoing regeneration is unlocking significant investment opportunities and driving inclusive growth across the region.

The Chesterfield Investment Summit takes place on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, at the Casa Hotel. The event will provide an in-depth update on the transformative projects shaping the town’s future. It will highlight how regeneration is creating new opportunities for local people, businesses, and investors.

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, will address the summit, sharing her vision and priorities for the East Midlands.

Claire Ward commented: “Chesterfield is part of our region’s ambitions for inclusive growth. By working together, we can ensure that investment benefits every community, creating new opportunities and a brighter future for all. I look forward to engaging with local businesses and partners at the summit.”

Andrew Byrne, Development Director for the Devonshire Group and Chair of Destination Chesterfield, will discuss what inclusive growth means to the Devonshire Group and how this is being delivered across their sites in the borough.

Andrew Byrne said: “Inclusive growth is about ensuring that everyone in Chesterfield can share in the benefits of regeneration. At Devonshire Group, we are committed to creating places that support local jobs, skills, and communities. The summit is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the progress being made and to invite more partners to join us on this journey.”

A key feature of this year’s summit will be a panel discussion focusing on the East Midlands Investment Zone site in Staveley. The session will explore the unique opportunities and benefits the Investment Zone brings to the borough, including its potential to attract new businesses, create skilled jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth. Simon White from Tawnywood will join a panel to share insights on how the Investment Zone is supporting business expansion and innovation in Chesterfield.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield in association with the Devonshire Group and Tawnywood, the event will showcase major regeneration projects across the borough. Dr Huw Bowen, Chief Executive Officer at Chesterfield Borough Council, will provide updates on the £2 billion of regeneration projects across the borough.

There will also be a focus on activity in Chesterfield town centre. This includes an update from Dominic Staniforth, Chair of Chesterfield Town Board, and insights from Amy Revell, Co-Founder of We Are Spaces, a commercial interior firm, which is refurbishing an office space in the town centre.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice-Chair of Destination Chesterfield, added:

“The Investment Summit is a fantastic opportunity to spread the word about all the incredible things happening in Chesterfield. I look forward to welcoming local businesses and investors to the summit and discussing with them how they can play a key role in Chesterfield’s future.”

The Chesterfield Investment Summit is also supported by East Midlands Chamber and We Are Spaces.

To see full event details and secure your place, please book online at: