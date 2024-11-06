Summit celebrates collaborative approach to turbocharge Chesterfield’s business growth

Business leaders have outlined details on how Chesterfield’s collaborative approach towards regeneration is creating a perfect environment for business growth.

The Chesterfield Investment Summit took place on Wednesday, November 6, at Casa Hotel, providing an extensive update on various projects that will dramatically increase jobs and prosperity across the borough’s communities.

Destination Chesterfield organised the event, which was supported by Markham Vale, We Are Spaces, and East Midlands Chamber. The summit showcased a range of transformative projects taking place across the Borough, many of which have been made possible thanks to collaborative partnerships created across the public and private sectors.

Delegates heard an update from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) on the East Midlands Investment Zone, which is set to bring hundreds of high-quality jobs in advanced manufacturing and green industries to the former Staveley Chemical Works site and former Hartington Colliery site.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice-Chair, Destination Chesterfield

Speaking at the summit, Cllr Nadine Peatfield, Deputy Mayor of the East Midlands, commented: “The East Midlands Investment Zone is a gamechanger for our region. Under the leadership of Mayor Claire Ward, EMCCA will help create 4,300 jobs and leverage £383m of private investment.

“Investing in the right places at the right times is going to be crucial to deliver the change needed to make this region the best place in the country to live, work and learn.”

Huw Bowen, Chief Executive Officer at Chesterfield Borough Council provided delegates with an extensive update on the town’s wide range of current and future regeneration projects.

These include the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme, in which contractors are currently on-site carrying out transformations of the town’s famous marketplace and the historic Stephenson Memorial Hall Building.

Dr Huw Bowen, Chief Executive, Chesterfield Borough Council

A further £20m is also expected to be made available to the Chesterfield Town Board as part of the government’s long-term plan for towns, with details of further development in the town centre to be revealed in the future.

In addition, the summit was updated on the progress being made on development in Staveley.

Chair of the Staveley Town Deal project, Ivan Fomin said: “Developments are now underway with a £6 million project to improve Staveley Marketplace, ensuring it is a great facility for people living, visiting and working in the area. On top of that, the £4.41 million Staveley Waterside building is being constructed at the canal basin, complementing the wider restoration of the Chesterfield Canal.”

Other speakers included Ojay McDonald, CEO of Association of Town and City Management, Amy Revell, Director at We Are Spaces, Scott Knowles, Chief Executive of East Midlands Chamber, Peter Storey Head of Markham Employment Growth Zone at Derbyshire County Council and David Wells, Director of HBD. Collectively, they called on delegates to continue building on recent momentum, by continuing to work in partnership across sectors to maximise the town’s potential.

Ivan Fomin, Chair of the Staveley Town Deal Boad.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice-Chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “Bringing forward investment is a collaborative approach and Chesterfield Borough Council and Destination Chesterfield have a successful track record of working with partners to achieve our economic plans.

“We look forward to both starting and continuing relationships to bring future growth. Whatever we achieve together, one thing is absolutely clear, all of our communities must share in the benefits of Chesterfield’s regeneration.”

To find out more about why Chesterfield is an ideal location to base your business, go to: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/invest-in-chesterfield/