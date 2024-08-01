Successful pilot project prompts continuation: Call for bulk IT equipment donations from businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire charities are calling on businesses to donate IT equipment that are no longer up to spec for them, but that could be of use to community groups and individuals struggling to access services online.

Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD), in partnership with PCrefurb, is delighted to announce the continuation of a successful pilot scheme aimed at refurbishing donated IT devices to help those who are digitally excluded.

They are looking to businesses, big or small, which are updating IT equipment to donate their old devices. Windows 10 will be coming to the end of its supported life in October next year which is likely to mean that businesses are going to start looking at replacing equipment very soon. PCrefurb can install alternative operating systems which means devices that may be redundant in a business can still have years of life left in them for use by a community group or individual.

Laptops, tablets and smartphones are all in demand. All donated devices are logged, the data is securely wiped, the hardware is tested and software is updated or installed. Once this is complete, it is available to go to go out into the community.

The Ray Club in Chesterfield receiving donated refurbished devices.

PCrefurb use REDKEYS USB, an ADISA Certified Data Erasure service and all equipment is tracked, every process is logged and even the impact of each device is measured so companies can share this to help support their social responsibility outcomes.

The refurbished devices will be used to support disadvantaged individuals to give them access to the online world. They will be able to receive online support and information that most people take for granted.

Donations from business changes lives. Digital exclusion affects many people who lack access and the ability to use digital services. With most services now being 'digital by default,' individuals without proper devices or digital skills face significant disadvantage.

Charlotte Winterbottom, Policy & Partnerships Manager at RAD, said, “We know from the pilot earlier this year that demand for devices exceeds the number that are available. We really hope that businesses will want to take up this opportunity by donating IT equipment which will directly help disadvantaged people around the whole county.”

Helen Melhuish, Chief Officer at PCrefurb, stated, "We are very pleased to be continuing to work with RAD and the Digital Support Derbyshire network. By refurbishing and distributing donated IT equipment and providing access to basic digital skills training, we can continue improving digital inclusion for people and voluntary sector organisations throughout Derbyshire."

PCrefurb are based in Glossop, but donations are invited from all over Derbyshire. If businesses are not able to drop the equipment off in Glossop alternative arrangements could be made. If anyone is interested in donating IT equipment or would like to find out more please visit the RAD website: ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk/pcrefurb or the PCrefurb website: pcrefurb.org.uk/businesses or email [email protected].

Please help us bridge the digital divide in Derbyshire.