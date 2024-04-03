Stoneacre Motor Group announced as main sponsor of the forthcoming Chesterfield Business Expo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a highly successful first event last October, the bi-annual Chesterfield Business Expo returns to the Casa Hotel on Lockoford Lane on Wednesday 24th April from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Professional network host and expo co-founder Simon Coy says, “We were delighted with the success of the first ever Chesterfield Business Expo last October. We had 33 exhibitors and around 300 visitors attended across the day. Due to the amazing demand for exhibition stands, the event in April this year is even bigger with almost 50 companies exhibiting across two floors of the hotel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Furthermore, we are absolutely delighted to welcome Stoneacre Motor Group as our main sponsor. Our goal is to provide Chesterfield with a high-quality event for businesses to make those all important connections, and Stoneacre is a highly successful, prestigious local company that shares our ethos for quality and service”.

Expo Co-Founders Simon & Emily Coy with Stoneacre Business Development Manager Carlo Grossi

Stoneacre Motor Group Business Development Manager, Carlo Grossi says, “when we heard about the new Chesterfield Business Expo we wanted to be involved. As a local company with 14 dealerships in Chesterfield and a strong commercial arm, we actively engage and work with other local companies. We are delighted to be part of the local business community and sponsor the next expo as part of our support for local businesses”.

Chesterfield Business Expo co-founder, and Director of business coaching brand Business Butterflies, Emily Coy says, "it is fantastic to be hosting another expo in April. We were delighted that so many Chesterfield businesses of all sizes attended the first one and we have grown again for the Spring expo. To our knowledge we are already Chesterfield’s largest all-day business event. We are excited to welcome even more companies to the expo and help companies enjoy a fabulous day of networking".

The Chesterfield Business Expo is also sponsored by four other fantastic local businesses - Paperclip, eatsleepthink, Business Butterflies and Minuteman Press Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The target for the expo is to attract 500 free attendees who can spend an enjoyable day engaging with the exhibitors, and building high-quality business relationships.