While Chesterfield is set to be hit by soaring temperatures this weekend with a heatwave of 25°C predicted on Sunday according to the Met Office, many are looking for cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating to soak up the sun.

Cakefield Cakes Tea Room unveiled their new ‘English secret garden’ over the May Bank Holiday and have seen an influx of customers after expanding outside with nearly a dozen extra tables.

Owner Gemma Lennane was keen to expand the business and refurbish their outdoor seating to allow more people to dine outside after they were unable to reopen on April 12 –due to a lack of outside space, when Covid-19 restrictions first started to relax for hospitality.

She hopes the additional tables, along with the hanging baskets, trellis and decor will create a tranquil environment for customers to enjoy the cafe's popular afternoon teas.

Take a look at the 'hidden oasis' below.

