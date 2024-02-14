Start-up tech firm partners with Marketing and PR agency to drive growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the start-up firm's next business phase, the new website showcases Essenkay’s expertise in delivering bespoke ERP strategies and implementation that help streamline business processes, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

Essenkay appointed Wild PR to drive brand awareness, build online visibility, and elevate the presence of the company’s services through a mix of digital services.

The SEO-driven PR agency developed an integrated marketing strategy delivering all aspects of the marketing mix, such as PR, social media, and content creation, as well as a brand new SEO-friendly website in line with Essenkay’s values and objectives.

Website launch for Chesterfield-based start-up

Simon Langdown, co-founder of Essenkay, said on the new website: “We aim to be at the forefront of ERP innovation and are dedicated to empowering businesses across industries such as manufacturing, engineering, production, logistics and professional services, with robust solutions that drive efficiency and profitability.

“The launch of the new website and investment in PR and marketing demonstrates our firm's commitment to providing a valuable online resource for businesses seeking transformative ERP implementations.”

Kayleigh Morgan, Senior Account Manager at Wild PR, added: “It has been a real pleasure working with Essenkay. From our first meeting, it was clear how dedicated Simon and Kendall were to providing innovative solutions that inspire and push through the fear of change. We are proud to join them on their journey to help others overcome their challenges with technology and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in 2024.”