Stark acquires Siemens' Energy Services UK Business

Energy data expert Stark has acquired Siemens' Energy Services UK business, expanding its field capabilities and doubling its team to more than 250 engineers to keep pace with the demands of changing energy market.

Stark, a UK-based leader in energy data, metering and infrastructure, has today signed an agreement to acquire the UK Energy Services business from Siemens, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare.

The acquisition reinforces Stark's commitment to long-term growth, focus on innovation, and making the right investments to create a stronger offering in the UK's energy services market.

The deal brings together two highly skilled and complementary organisations, each with a strong reputation for innovation and technical expertise with a customer-focused approach.

Alex Warren, CEO of Stark, said: "This acquisition brings together Siemens unrivalled engineering experience and Stark’s ingenuity with data services to steer the UK’s energy transition and enable our customers to be perfectly positioned to manage it. We value what the Energy Services business has created, and we hold similar values.”

“Our mission at Stark is to empower customers with best-in-class data, metering, and infrastructure. This opportunity enhances our ability to do just that. Our combined strength and valued customer base will allow businesses to successfully manage their energy costs and reduce carbon impact.”

Carl Ennis, CEO of Siemens UK and Ireland, commented: “The sale is part of Siemens portfolio strategy to divest from non-core businesses: The Energy Services business will gain new opportunities for growth under new leadership. At the same time, it will allow Siemens to concentrate more intensively on its core business activities, enabling Siemens to better leverage its key competencies and market position.”

Hani Ratib, Head of Siemens UK Energy Services (EYS) business, said: “Stark is a well-established and renowned player in the UK energy data, metering, and infrastructure sector. They bring a deep understanding of local market dynamics and have a proven track record of successful business development. Their industry expertise and market presence make them an ideal partner to support the future growth and development of the Energy Services business.”

The acquisition expands Stark's field capabilities with greater engineering excellence and doubles the team to more than 250 engineers to keep pace with the demands of Market-wide Half Hourly Settlement (MHHS).

Building on Stark's existing activity in the critically important infrastructure landscape, the acquisition also creates opportunities for more complex, high-accuracy metering solutions and increases the capabilities of Stark's existing Independent Connection Provider (ICP) and Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) services - central to the next phase of UK energy transition.

In addition, the deal will see Stark enter the domestic market as it assumes responsibility to operate the country’s gas prepayment infrastructure, serving millions of homes, to optimise the energy transition for suppliers and customers.

Each business will continue to operate as separate entities during the transition period, with no disruption to current services.

The legal transfer is expected to complete in early 2026, after which the Energy Services business will become a standalone unit within Stark's UK-based group structure. All Siemens employees will be retained, reflecting both companies shared commitment to a smooth and transparent integration to foster alignment and knowledge sharing across relevant teams.

Upon completion, customers will benefit from the combined strength of two highly experienced organisations, offering broader capabilities, deeper technical knowledge and enhanced responsiveness across the energy services lifecycle.