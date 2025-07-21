Stagecoach is only UK and European operator to achieve key climate-change accreditation for supplier scheme

Stagecoach, the parent of Derbyshire operator Stagecoach Yorkshire, has taken the lead in sustainable supply chain engagement, earning a place on the A-List of the prestigious CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA), for its 2024 disclosure.

This milestone marks the first time the UK-based road transport company has achieved the highest accolade in CDP’s SEA. No other organisation reporting to CDP in the Road Transport category in the UK or Europe achieved this. The company is also one of only two globally to have achieved this mark - an exceptional recognition of Stagecoach’s climate leadership and value chain collaboration.

CDP, which runs the world’s largest independent environmental disclosure platform, awarded Stagecoach the coveted ‘A’ grade based on its performance in key areas: governance, emissions reduction targets, Scope 3 emissions reporting, and supplier engagement in its climate strategy.

In addition to its SEA A-List achievement, Stagecoach also maintained its leadership ‘A-’ climate disclosure rating, being among the top 1% of companies globally. Stagecoach also received a ‘B’ rating in CDP’s water disclosures, highlighting the company’s growing commitment to managing water-related risks and protecting natural resources across its operations.

Environmentally friendly Stagecoach bus

Stagecoach’s leadership in Scope 3 emissions - those generated across its value chain - and its transparent engagement with suppliers have set a new benchmark for the UK transport sector. The company’s strategy aligns with global climate-action goals and reflects a proactive approach to reducing environmental impacts throughout its supply network.

Stagecoach Group Head of Sustainability, Greg Ritt, said: “As pressure mounts on businesses to accelerate climate action, Stagecoach’s recognition by CDP sends a powerful message: bold, science-driven sustainability strategies to impact traditionally hard-to-decarbonise areas of the value chain are not only possible—they’re happening."

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “At Stagecoach, both locally and nationally, we always want to do the right thing by offering a modern and environmentally friendly service. We operate in a beautiful and dynamic region, and we always want our loyal customers to know that we are working hard to protect our shared local environment.”

For more information about CDP and the SEA assessment, visit www.cdp.net