Annette Wale, who has been part of the team for the last 17 years began her career at Specsavers Coalville in 1997 and has worked her way up to a career in management. She now combines her position as store manager alongside her role as a dispensing optician at Specsavers Belper.

‘In some ways I can’t believe I’ve been at Specsavers for 25 years, and in others, it feels like yesterday – it has really flown,’ says Annette. ‘I’ve been lucky enough to work with some fantastic people in that time and experienced so many great things including the relocation of the Belper store to our new home on King Street last year.

‘The team, our customers and the local community make working here so special, and I’m extremely lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people.”