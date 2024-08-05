South Normanton marketing firm set to heat up awareness of Derby’s “best-kept secret”

A South Normanton full-service marketing agency is set to target local firms and football fans to create a blaze of publicity for a heating company described as “Derby’s best-kept secret”.

Purpose Media, based in Maisies Way, will use giveaways, competitions, incentives and social media adverts to raise awareness of city-based heating engineers S O’Brien Heating Solutions Limited from this autumn onwards.

The campaign is designed to help the company to grow its local customer base by promoting its cheap and reliable gas and LPG boiler maintenance service to householders and business owners living in Derby and the East Midlands.

The company already offers a maintenance and repair service on behalf of big-name firms including British Gas and now it wants to work directly with both commercial and domestic consumers.

Purpose Media’s Matt Wheatcroft (left) with Steve O’Brien from S O'Brien Heating Solutions Ltd.

Its plan is to give them a local one-stop-shop solution with engineers who are able to service and maintain a full range of boilers, as well as carry out electrical and plumbing work.

But there is one problem – its history of working on behalf of other firms means that, although it is so well-established and successful, relatively few people know that it exists.

In response, company boss Steve O’Brien approached Purpose Media’s managing director Matt Wheatcroft for help, having previously collaborated on a number of charity golf days, including an event in June held to raise funds for this year’s Cairns Cup, which is disability golf’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup.

Purpose began by bringing the company’s website up to speed to ensure that it can process inquiries before devising its marketing campaign, which will include online advertising, literature and commercial partnerships with Marketing Derby, The East Midlands Chamber of Trade, Derbyshire Cricket Club and Derby County Football Club.

Among the activities will be staff discounts for companies which sign up as customers and a sponsored takeover day when the Rams take on Norwich City at Pride Park on September 28.

Matt said: “I’ve known Steve for about 18 months and we have sponsored golf events together, so I was only too happy to help him raise his profile to help him attract customers in the city.

“Steve’s company is extremely successful and his potential customer base is huge but, as he admits, he has a very low profile in the city, so his company is almost like Derby’s best-kept secret.

“We’re looking forward to helping him change that. We started by ensuring his website was optimised and have put together a campaign for both B2C and B2B audiences which will get going when the weather starts to cool down and people start thinking about their heating from September onwards.”