South Derbyshire former railway keeper’s cottage to go under the hammer

The former railway keeper’s cottage near Egginton

A historic former railway keeper’s cottage, located between the villages of Egginton and Etwall in South Derbyshire, is to go up for auction this month, with a guide price of £127,500. The cottage will feature in the next live-streamed auction held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 26 June.

The two-bedroomed property dates back to the 1900s when railway keepers' cottages were built to house the men responsible for the safe running of the signals and level crossings, especially in rural and remote areas. As signalling became automated in the mid-20th century, many railway keepers’ cottages were no longer needed and were sold off.

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “These historic cottages are very much prized for their unique railway heritage and rural settings and this property’s location provides a great balance of countryside tranquillity and everyday convenience.

“Nearby Egginton and Etwall both have good schools, as well as facilities such as shops, pubs, healthcare services and a leisure centre, along with strong transport links to Derby, Burton, and the A50.”

He added, “The cottage would make a great family home, and could also serve as an excellent investment property, with an estimated rental income of £925 per calendar month, which represents an impressive 8.7% return, based on the guide price.”

More information about the cottage is available at the SDL Property Auctions website where interested parties can also register to bid in the live streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.