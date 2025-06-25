Sorbus Finance continues to champion Derbyshire’s SMEs

Sorbus Finance

As Managing Director of Sorbus Finance, I’m proud to share the continued growth and success of our Asset and Commercial Finance brokerage right here in Chesterfield. Over the past year, we’ve not only expanded our team with new hires across the region, but also deepened our commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout Derbyshire.

At a time when many businesses are facing economic uncertainty, our growth is a sign of strength in the local economy and the ongoing demand for reliable, tailored financial support. We specialise in helping businesses access the funding they need to grow – whether it’s through equipment financing, asset finance, or broader commercial lending solutions.

Our recent recruitment drive has brought in talented graduates and professionals from across the region, each aligned with our mission to provide honest, strategic advice and flexible finance solutions to business owners. We’re proud to be investing in local jobs while simultaneously delivering tangible value to Derbyshire’s entrepreneurial community.

Derbyshire is home to a diverse range of industries – from manufacturing and logistics to agriculture and construction – and Sorbus Finance is committed to helping these businesses thrive. We work closely with clients to understand their needs and match them with the right finance partners, ensuring long-term stability and growth.

Lewis Booker (Finance Specialist)

As we continue to grow, we remain rooted in our core values: integrity, personal service, and a genuine belief in the potential of local enterprise.

All, our success is a reflection of the brilliant businesses we’re fortunate to work with across the county.