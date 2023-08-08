News you can trust since 1855
Somercotes nature reserve and Riddings park recognised for quality

Riddings Park and Somercote’s Pennytown Ponds Local Nature Reserve are among a string of green spaces to earn a coveted international award.
By Tina CloughContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read

They are among eight Amber Valley parks and open spaces recognised as being among the best in the country with the prestigious Green Flag Award 2023.

The news that these sites have achieved the accreditation – the international quality mark for publicly accessible parks and open spaces – is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams and volunteers that care for the Amber Valley’s green spaces.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Coun John McCabe, council cabinet member for the environment, said: “It proves that with the hard work and dedication of the council staff, volunteer groups and other supporting organisations, we can achieve great results and offer these welcoming environments for everyone to enjoy.”

