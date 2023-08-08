They are among eight Amber Valley parks and open spaces recognised as being among the best in the country with the prestigious Green Flag Award 2023.

The news that these sites have achieved the accreditation – the international quality mark for publicly accessible parks and open spaces – is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams and volunteers that care for the Amber Valley’s green spaces.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.