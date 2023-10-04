News you can trust since 1855
Solicitor appointed in historic Derbyshire court’s role

A solicitor has become the first woman to be appointed as Steward to an historic Derbyshire court.
By Miss WorsnipContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Wake Smith Solicitors’ private client director Suzanne Porter will hold the title of Steward to the Duke of Devonshire’s Liberties of Eyam and Stoney Middleton, Ashford, Tideswell, Peak Forest and Hartington, Crich.

She was appointed under Section IV of the Derbyshire Mining Customs and Minerals Courts Act of 1852, and will conduct the business of the Great Barmote Courts.

Suzanne PorterSuzanne Porter
Suzanne Porter
Suzanne, who was born and lives in Derbyshire, said: “I will follow the ancient customs and precedents of these courts and faithfully and impartially conduct the business, both in court and at other times, as required by the Act and for the benefit of Derbyshire Lead Mining.”

The Barmote Court, held in the lead mining districts of Derbyshire, is for the purpose of determining the customs peculiar to the industry, and also for the settlements of any disputes which may arise in connection with it. It meets once a year, and will next gather together in November.

Her role at the court will include swearing in the grand jury, presiding over the meetings of the court and adjudicating over any matters brought to the court’s attention.

Nicholas Wood, Estates Director Derbyshire at Chatsworth Settlement Trustees said: “I am delighted with Suzanne’s appointment as Steward to the Duke of Devonshire’s Liberties. She brings a wealth of experience to the position which makes her an excellent choice. Suzanne has a history of breaking new ground, and I wish her every success in the role.”

Suzanne, who became the first female Head of the Private Client team in Wake Smith Solicitors’ long history in 2017, was recently shortlisted in the 2023 Modern Law Private Client Awards as the Lawyer of the Year – Wills & Probate category with her team up for Private Client team at the Yorkshire Legal Awards this month.

Her team also achieved its highest ever ranking in the UK’s leading legal directories, The Legal 500 2023, recognising its exceptional legal skills and client care.