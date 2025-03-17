SMH Group appoint Steve Fern as Chief Financial Officer

SMH Group, a leading professional services firm with offices across Yorkshire and Derbyshire, is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Fern as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 2025. Steve brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, strategic growth, and business transformation, gained over a 25-year career across the UK, USA, and Australia.

Steve gained his ACA qualification early on in his career and has gone on to hold several senior roles across a diverse range of industries, including business turnaround, insurance and professional services. His fantastic track record includes his most recent success story where he held the role of Managing Director, taking the business on an incredible expansion journey which ultimately concluded with a sale to a national business. Steve fostered a workplace culture where all staff felt valued and part of the company’s growth, aligning with the business’s core values. Earlier in his career, Steve supported hundreds of businesses during the financial crisis and implemented an industry-leading Enterprise Risk Management process while working in the US insurance sector.

Steve said:“I’m thrilled to join SMH Group at such an exciting time in its journey. The firm has a strong reputation for its client-first ethos and a dynamic approach to growth, with ten acquisitions since 2018. I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued success and helping build on the robust financial foundations already in place.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Steve’s people-focused approach and commitment to fostering positive company cultures have been instrumental in his career. Beyond work, he dedicates time to family, youth sports coaching, and charitable fundraising, including cycling the length of Britain.

Jonathon Dickens, CEO at SMH Group, said:“Steve’s wealth of expertise and his impressive track record in driving growth make him the perfect addition to our leadership team. His values align seamlessly with ours, and his appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients and staff alike.”

With Steve’s appointment, SMH Group continues its mission to expand its reach and enhance its service offering, delivering bespoke financial solutions to businesses and individuals across the region.