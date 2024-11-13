Small local business owner wins award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little Paws Microchipping & Ultrasounds named Animal Star Of The Year at prestigious awards ceremony.

The small business from Langley Mill, was shortlisted as a finalist in the Pet Related Business of the Year category in the Animal Star Awards. But went on to win Animal Star Of The Year.

The awards give recognition to humans and animals for the extraordinary things for they do for one another, across many categories in the pet community.

This year, there were more than 700 nominations in the awards.

Small business owner Beverley West collecting her award at Saturday nights ceremony

At an awards ceremony last weekend, Little Paws Microchipping & Ultrasounds founder was awarded Animal Star Of The Year 2024.

Beverley West, who owns the pet service business said: "I feel absolutely overwhelmed to be announced as a winner, I was so honoured just to be a finalist for the second year running. I'm so thankful to all my amazing clients who allow me to visit their homes and do the job I love, and my family for the continued support they have given me since starting.

We offer microchip services for litters and individual pets along with pregnancy detection ultrasounds, all carried out in the comfort of clients homes. I've met some wonderful people over the 4 years since starting my business in 2020. I also have the opportunity to work alongside rescues and organisations within the same industry. Covering Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and surrounding areas.

Mary Burgess founded Animal Star Awards back in April 2016 and each year gives recognition to so many individuals and businesses. The awards ceremony was such a wonderful experience and it was amazing to meet other like minded people and speak about our industries with such passion and dedication.