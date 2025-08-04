Slimming World celebrates record-breaking year of charity donations

Slimming World Head Office staff have collected a record-breaking 2,529 bags full of pre-loved fashion for Cancer Research UK raising more than £3 million.

As part of The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, staff at the Derbyshire-based office donated bags full of clothes, shoes and accessories to help support the charity’s live-saving research.

The annual event sees Slimming World group members, Consultants and employees, across the UK and Ireland, donate items – including things they’ve slimmed out of – to Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society.

Marie Gregory, who works as a planning manager within the stock and distribution team, was crowned Slimming World’s Head Office Employee of the Year 2024 at the company’s annual in-house awards ceremony. Marie was nominated by colleagues who described her as inspiring and motivational.

Marie, 44, who lives with partner Dave in Chesterfield and has worked at Slimming World for 14 years, said: “I look forward to the Clothes Throw each year. I love to see the warehouse turn purple with all of the charity donation bags!

"I’m always blown away by the enthusiasm and commitment from my colleagues – they really pull it out of the bag each year.

“We love to get involved with raising money for Cancer Research UK, and the Clothes Throw gives us the perfect opportunity to have a clear out at home while raising vital funds and awareness of the charity.”

Slimming World’s deputy marketing manager Clare Lee said: “The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw just gets bigger and better! We’re delighted to see members and Consultants getting stuck in each year.

“Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25m million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns, including supporting the Race for Life event series.

“We hope that through our continued partnership with the charity, we’ll not only raise an incredible amount to support vital research, but we’ll also help raise awareness that maintaining a healthy weight reduces people’s risk of developing 13 types of cancer and other health conditions.”

Every year, around 28,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands. Eve Mitchell, associate director, supporter relationship management, at Cancer Research UK, paid tribute to Slimming World employees for their commitment to the cause.

She said: “In the last 50 years alone, our work has helped double cancer survival in the UK. But there’s so much more to do.

"Our vision is a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer and step by step, day by day, our researchers are making this a reality thanks to the dedication of our supporters and partners, like Slimming World. We hope they’re proud of the difference they’re making.”