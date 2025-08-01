Sladen Estates adds experienced duo to in-house team

The developer behind major schemes including Unity Square, Summit Park, and Bicester Arc has bolstered its project management and delivery teams with a pair of experienced senior appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sladen Estates has appointed Taf Chisambara as associate director project management, and Chris Beardsmore as project architect, both working out of the developer’s Derbyshire office.

The duo will be working on some of the developer’s key ongoing projects, including the retail and industrial scheme The Boulevard in Peterborough, which is due to start on site in August and the company’s office, industrial, BTR and PBSA schemes in Reading, Nottingham and Bicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taf joins Sladen from Leeds-based property advisors Fox Lloyd Jones, building on more than a decade of project management across defence, office, higher education and PBSA, most recently working in the retail sector.

Taf Chisambara, associate director project management at Sladen Estates

Taf said: “My experience has helped me develop a broad skillset across a range of sectors, and the opportunity to continue that at Sladen Estates was too good to pass up. The projects we’re working on span the full lifecycle from feasibility all the way through to delivery and handover, and the scale and complexity provide a challenge I’m excited to get my teeth into.”

Chris began his career in Brazil and has experience working in Italy, qualifying as an architect in 2018. He has previously worked for YMD Boon, Acres Architects and Hayward Architects among others, working in sectors as diverse as luxury residential and industrial and logistics.

Chris said: “The main draw in joining the Sladen Estates team was to work on larger projects that are designed with deliverability in mind. The opportunity to work client-side is especially attractive as it gives you the opportunity to really focus on design and explore multiple options for projects without the constraints you can encounter in practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sladen Estates has developed more than 30 schemes in recent years across a range of sectors, including student accommodation, build-to-rent housing, office, retail and industrial.

Chris Beardsmore, project architect at Sladen Estates

Its current flagship schemes are its 48-acre Bicester Arc site, which has outline planning consent for more than 600,000 sq ft of mixed uses within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, its 562 build to rent residential scheme in Reading and Phase 2 of Summit Park in Nottinghamshire.

Rachel Wood, managing director of Sladen Estates, said: “Our business is built around its people, and adding talent such as Taf and Chris enhances the depth and adaptability of our suite of in-house experts in design and project management. With several significant projects in the pipeline and more to come, Taf and Chris are a welcome addition to the Sladen Estates team.”

For more information about Sladen Estates, including its ongoing developments, please visit www.sladenestates.co.uk.