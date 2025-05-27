‘Simple PCP Claims’ launches to help UK drivers seek refunds over mis-sold car finance
The business behind the platform, officially trading as Simple PCP Claims, was founded in 2025 by entrepreneur Thomas Riley, a Heriot-Watt University graduate. The site was developed in response to rising concern over historic finance agreements that may have included hidden commission costs — now under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Simple PCP Claims offers a simple, jargon-free experience designed to support everyday consumers. Its goal is to demystify a complex issue and provide a reliable, step-by-step process for submitting a claim.
“There’s a lot of confusion out there, and people often don’t know where to start,” said founder Thomas Riley. “We built Simple PCP Claims to put the facts in plain sight and make the process approachable for everyone.”
The platform enables users to:
- Quickly check if they might qualify for compensation
- Learn what documents and information may be required
- Submit their case securely online
- Understand the wider context of the PCP mis-selling issue
Unlike many legal services or claims firms, Simple PCP Claims operates independently and isn’t tied to any finance provider. The company aims to act in the consumer’s best interest and provide honest, accessible guidance at no upfront cost.
With more than nine million PCP deals issued in the UK over the last decade, analysts estimate the potential compensation owed could stretch into the billions ,making the issue one of the most significant financial scandals in recent years.