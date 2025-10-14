Silver celebration for local charity

Businesses invited to be part of a glittering 25th anniversary fundraising event. A local charity that began with a single charity shop and a big vision is marking 25 years of changing lives across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

From one small charity shop in Swanwick and one children’s worker, Valley CiDS has over the past 25 years, grown into an organisation with 36 charity shops, over 180 staff, and almost 400 volunteers, all helping to support children, young people, and families.

Valley CiDS Lighthouse Charity Shops have been the key to sustaining its mission over the years, providing ongoing funding so that vital work can continue.

A year of celebration

TV Personality and Auctioneer James Lewis

To mark its Silver Anniversary, Valley CiDS has been hosting a series of special events throughout 2025.

One of the highlights will be a Black Tie Fundraising Celebration at Morley Hayes on Friday 21 November 2025, featuring TV personality James Lewis, CEO of Bamfords Auctioneers, and John Archer, the first UK magician to fool Penn & Teller.

Guests will enjoy a celebratory evening of dining and entertainment, with a lively charity auction hosted by James Lewis and comedy magic from John Archer. The auction will feature a range of special prizes and experiences donated by generous businesses and supporters, all helping to raise vital funds for Valley CiDS.

Money raised from the evening will go towards building a new vocational learning centre at Turner Farm, the charity’s 48-acre education site in Swanwick. The new facility will expand Valley CiDS alternative education provision for young people, who benefit from more practical, supportive learning opportunities.

John Archer UK Comedy Magician

Sponsorship for the event has already been generously provided by Morley Hayes, Cattermole Technical Services, Gillotts Funeral Directors, and Clear Insurance Group, along with others donating auction prizes.

An invitation to businesses

Valley CiDS is inviting businesses to get involvedbypurchasing tickets to attend the event at £75.00 each or £600 for a table of 8 or by taking up one of our sponsorship packages.This isa fantastic opportunity to support the work of Valley CiDS, enjoy an evening of celebration and networking, and contribute directly to transforming the lives of young people and families. If you can’t attend the event, you can still sponsor the event or you can also donate using our newly set up campaign page for the ‘Turner Farm Big Build Project’ by following the link below.

Why not join them, we would love to hear from you! To find out more about buying a ticket or table or about sponsoring the Silver Celebration Black Tie Fundraising Event, email [email protected]for details. You can also donate through our new campaign page at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/campaign/turner-farm-big-build-fundraiser

Chief Executive Ian Tannahill said: “This is a year to celebrate not only how far we’ve come, but also the people, businesses, and communities who have supported us along the way. We hope these events will bring people together to look back with thanks and forward with excitement to all that’s still to come.”

We are incredibly grateful for your support and helping us make a difference.