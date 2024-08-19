Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission is being sought to put up 10 advertisement signs at north Derbyshire’s new warehouse and distribution site.

BGO Peak Propco Limited has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for consent for the signage at plots one and two, Buttermilk Lane, Long Duckmanton. The proposed signs comprise six fascia, two totem and two gabion style.

The Horizon 29 development will bring a total of eight warehouses to the former Coalite site, on a 120-acre plot and will be developed in phases.