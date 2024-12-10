Shorts ready for growth with appointment of new Tax Partner

Shorts are delighted to announce the appointment of Craig Walker as Tax Partner with effect from 1 December 2024, joining existing Tax Partners Chris Chambers, Scott Burkinshaw, and David Robinson in leading the firm’s tax offering.

Responding to a decade of sustained growth, the appointment of Shorts’ fourth Tax Partner supports their continued commitment to growing the Tax department and underpins the firm’s continued development and strength.

An experienced Chartered Tax Adviser and member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, Craig has over 20 years of tax experience at large regional firms and a top 15 firm, and he rejoins Shorts twelve years after previously completing his early tax training at the firm.

An enthusiastic advocate for his hometown of Chesterfield, Craig will be based out of the firm’s offices at Ashgate Road and will advise clients on all areas of UK taxation with a particular focus on Private Client work. Going forward, his role will transition progressively towards taking a more active role in the leadership and strategy of the firm, in particular within the Private Client team as Chris Chambers moves towards retirement.

L-R David Robinson, Craig Walker and Chris Chambers

Craig said “I am thrilled and honoured to be joining the team at Shorts, during such an exciting time in the firm’s growth and history, and I am proud to take this next step on my professional journey. I am very much looking forward to working with the leadership team, and to help drive forward the continued success of such a highly respected firm and exceptional tax team.”

Chris Chambers, Senior Tax Partner at Shorts, said “Craig’s passion for Chesterfield and our wider region, experience and expertise makes him a great appointment for Shorts, and it is testament to the strength of the firm that we can attract an individual of Craig’s calibre. Craig will focus on Private Client advice as well as Business Tax matters as required, using his experience of having previously provided the full range of tax advice to a similar client base to ours. Craig will be a fantastic addition to our partner group whilst also forming an important part of our succession planning. I am confident that with Craig on board, the firm will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Scott Burkinshaw, Tax Partner added “I am delighted that Craig has agreed to join us at Shorts. We have enjoyed significant growth over the last decade and have ambitious plans for the future, and this appointment further strengthens our position as we head into the next chapter of our long history”.

More details of Shorts’ tax and Private Client services can be found by visiting shorts.uk.com, and Craig can be reached on 01246 559955.