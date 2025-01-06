Shorts' Managing Partner elected to Global Board of Praxity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With affect from 1st January 2025, Shorts’ Managing Partner Andy Irvine has been elected to the Global Governing Council and Board of Praxity - the world's largest alliance of independent accounting and consulting firms.

Shorts have been members of Praxity since 2018, and in the six years since joining, have forged strong relationships with member firms and extended their reach to businesses worldwide. The alliance provides a modern responsive delivery model that gives member clients access to quality auditing, tax, accountancy and advice around the world, whilst UK clients remain confident in the knowledge that partner firms in other territories are there to support and guide as appropriate.

Having played an active role within the Alliance and chaired the UK conference for four years, Andy’s appointment to the Global Board, reflects his commitment to the future success of the Alliance.

Upon confirming his appointment, Andy Irvine said “I look forward to working with Steffen Aherns, Jason Drake and the rest of the Praxity board as we focus on developing the alliance for an exciting future, whilst continuing to serve our global clients with outstanding work.”

As active members of the alliance, Shorts maintain strong relationships with international colleagues. During 2024 alone, representatives from Shorts attended the North American Leadership conference, the Global Tax conference in Madrid, the Global conference in Singapore, and the North American Tax Conference in Orlando.

You can find out more about how being a member firm of Praxity helps Shorts’ clients by visiting shorts.uk.com/praxity/ or praxity.com/