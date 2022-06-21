Shoppers urged to support Chesterfield's independent businesses

Created by Holly Tucker, founder of Not on the Highstreet and Holly & Co, Campaign Shop Independent highlights small businesses across the country.

As the UK ambassador for small businesses Holly has chosen 500 people across the country to help spread the word about the campaign.

Laura Jo Owen, owner of Adorn Jewellers, said: “I’m thrilled and delighted to have been chosen to highlight this campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Jo of Adorn Jewellers, Lisa of Shop Indie, Emily from Fred’s Haberdashery, Caroline from Twelfth Craft Dolls, John ofThe New Divan Man, Andy of Ingmans Cobbler, Footwear, Clothing, Suzi from Flower Girl Plants and Tamsin from Curious Goods

“Chesterfield has such an incredible offer of Independent shops, bars, restaurants and much more which we hope people will support on Saturday.”

Designed to be celebrated exactly six months before Christmas Day, Campaign Shop Independent is a reminder that small businesses are great all year round, not just at Christmas. Small changes can make a big difference and you can vote with your money for the type of world you want to live in, creative, vibrant and fun.

Laura Jo added: “We want people to know that there are many ways to support your local businesses, some you can do for free.

“Tell your friends where you like to shop,eat and drink, leave a glowing review for your favourite places in Chesterfield and aim to make a purchase from a small business on Saturday, June 25.”