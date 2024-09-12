Sheffield Children’s Hospital welcomes support from Amazon

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield has donated £3,000 to Sheffield Children's Hospital, one of the UK's three stand-alone specialist children's hospitals.

Since September 2019, Amazon in Chesterfield has supported Sheffield Children's Hospital with volunteering and donations, which now total over £19,700.

To mark the donation, six employees from Amazon’s Chesterfield site took part in the Yorkshire Relay charity cycle, covering 25 miles from the Amazon Chesterfield fulfilment centre making its way around ten sites and finishing at the fulfilment centre in Doncaster.

Matt Rodgers works at Amazon in Chesterfield and took part in the Yorkshire Relay cycle. He/she said:

“We are proud to support Sheffield Children's Hospital and hope our efforts make a positive impact."

Sarah Boddington at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity added:

“Thank you to the team at Amazon in Chesterfield for this support. It was great to see the employees enjoying the cycle, showing their enthusiasm and commitment to supporting our cause.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.