Sheffield Children's Hospice supported by Chesterfield's Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A children’s hospice in Sheffield has received a £2,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centres in Chesterfield and Doncaster.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice cares for children and young adults with life-shortening conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their support services include overnight care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much, much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Children's Hospice supported by Amazon

Alongside the donation, employees from Amazon in Chesterfield also made a delivery of products for the hospice’s new hydrotherapy room.

The Amazon teams from Chesterfield and Doncaster have been longstanding supporters of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and several employees are working with the charity to decorate its sustainability garden for children and their families to enjoy.

This generous donation will go towards helping the families who rely on Bluebell Wood at the most difficult times imaginable.

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased to support the hospice team once again through donations and volunteering. Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice offers important services in our community, and we hope the newly refurbished garden is enjoyed by patients and their families.

Ignas Stasytis, an employee at Amazon who nominated the charity for this support, added:

“We had a fantastic time volunteering alongside the members of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. It’s great to see Amazon support the charity with this donation, and we hope the children and their families enjoy the garden.”

Ruth Wallbank, Regional Fundraising Manager from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank the teams at Amazon in Chesterfield and Doncaster for this donation and their continued volunteering efforts. We really appreciate the time and support they have given to provide a welcoming space for families to use.”

The donation to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.