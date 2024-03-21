Shed Grounds Maintenance celebrates 20th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shed have worked alongside Scania since 2018 and now maintain thirty of their sites across the country. Peter said many clients – including Scania - had been very enthusiastic about the project and had match funded the donation, meaning more than £3,000 had now been raised for Ashgate.

Key representatives for both companies attended the tree planting ceremony that took place on the 15/02/2024. Peter expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, “It’s so good we planted two! It’s a real pleasure working with Scania, over the years they have grown to be a wonderful partner and a great company to do business with, so we decided to plant two trees as part of our 20:20:20 campaign and as a result we have gladly donated another £200 to our chosen charity, Ashgate Hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Wilmin from Scania also showed his gratitude to Shed, stating “Scania GB UK are pleased to be working with Shed Grounds Maintenance across our sites. The Silver Birch trees donated by Shed will become part of a further planting scheme designed to encourage wildlife and habitat.”

Pictured left to right: James Drury, Brand Manager, Scania, Josh Wilmin, Site Supervisor for Facilit

Shed will continue to plant more silver birch trees across the UK, having already planted with some of their longest standing customers, including Grafton International, Lubrizol and Henry Fanshaw School. Shed wanted to recognise their loyal clients and thank them for their support whilst sharing their journey, and helping the company to grow to where they are today, since their small beginnings.

Scania is a major supplier to British industry of buses, trucks, coaches and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company have benefitted from Shed’s wide range of services including grounds and winter maintenance, pressure washing, tree management, gutter maintenance.

Passionate horticulturalist Peter said silver birches had been chosen for the company’s anniversary tree planting as they are native species to the UK, having grown on this isle since the end of the last Ice Age they serve as a fitting tribute to the company’s dedication to both ecological responsibility and business excellence.

Company Information:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2003, Shed Grounds Maintenance stands as a leading national contractor specialising in comprehensive grounds and exterior maintenance solutions for the commercial sector. With its headquarters nestled in Derbyshire, Shed has an extensive network of depots strategically positioned across the UK, ensuring service delivery nationwide.

Over the years, Shed has experienced remarkable growth, becoming the trusted caretaker of exterior maintenance for a diverse clientele, including Town and Parish Councils, distribution depots, educational institutions, property management firms, and business parks.

Accredited with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, SafeContractor and CHAS, Shed is trusted by clients including Scania, Triumph Motorcycles, CEVA Logistics and IPM Facilities for delivering a quality, professional and reliable service. With comprehensive insurance coverage of up to £5 million in Public Liability and £10 million in Employer Liability, Shed ensures peace of mind for its clients and stakeholders.

Shed is an award-winning business. In 2022 Shed was a finalist in the FSB Awards for ‘High Growth Business of the Year’ and the ‘Environmental / Sustainability Award’, in 2021 Nicky Botham won ‘Small Business of the Year at the ‘Enterprising Women Awards’ for the Chamber of Commerce; and Peter Botham, Managing Director won ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and ‘Small Business of the Year’ at the ‘East Midlands Chamber Business Awards’.

Services offered:

· Grounds Maintenance

· Tree Surveys and Surgery

· Winter Maintenance

· Roof, Gutter & Drainage Maintenance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Exterior Building & Hard Surface Cleaning. Specialist External Cleaning.

· Japanese Knotweed Treatment & Pest Control

· Environmental and Biodiversity Consultation