Sew generous: David Nieper staff bare all for breast cancer research

By Nicola Hall
Contributor
Published 9th Nov 2024, 18:17 BST
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 08:39 BST

Forty fearless employees at Alfreton based luxury fashion manufacturer David Nieper have shed their clothes in a calendar for Breast Cancer UK.

In a nod to the iconic ‘Calendar Girls’ theme, both men and women from the company bared all in poses for each month of the 2025 calendar and raise funds for the charity.

Money from each calendar sold will go straight to Breast Cancer UK to support their mission of prevention, research and education, and the total amount raised from calendar sales will be doubled by David Nieper.

The project was brought to life through the hard work and dedication of team members Kelly Dowsing and Catherine Carter, who helped turn the idea into reality.

Four members of David Nieper’s sewing team strip down to support Breast Cancer UKFour members of David Nieper’s sewing team strip down to support Breast Cancer UK
With women making up around 80 percent of the workforce at David Nieper, the disease has touched the lives of many members of staff, including one person who is currently undergoing treatment.

Christopher Nieper, CEO of David Nieper Ltd., said: “We’re incredibly proud of our team for coming up with this idea and embracing it with such enthusiasm to help raise money for a cause that has affected so many, on a personal level and within the wider community.

“The calendar captures our team’s spirit of fun while showing support for those who are bravely battling the disease. We aim to raise valuable funds for Breast Cancer UK and hope the local community will support the calendar and help us make a difference.”

Calendars can be purchased for £6 in-person at the company shop on Nottingham Road in Alfreton.

