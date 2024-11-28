Severn Trent wins big for its commitment to diversity

Severn Trent’s ongoing commitment to diversity has been recognised, as it was crowned winners at this year’s BASE awards.

The British Association for Supported Employment (BASE) named Severn Trent winners in the popular category of ‘Large Employer of the Year’, for its work in hiring and supporting Ed Daly.

Ed’s a ranger at Severn Trent with Down syndrome - making him the first person with Down syndrome to work in the conservation sector.

Fewer than 5% of people who have a learning disability are in paid employment, but 86% of people who have a learning disability and do not have a paid job would like one – and the awards recognised the commitment from Severn Trent to change that.

Ed and the team after receiving their award

Working with WorkFit, the Down's Syndrome Association's employment programme, Severn Trent adjusted its usual processes to help welcome Ed, as well as key staff receiving bespoke training from the WorkFit team.

Based on advice from WorkFit, Severn Trent removed the online application process to replace it with an accessible informal interview and site tour and went on to provide two in-house, work buddies that have fully embraced the WorkFit training and implemented it to support Ed in a fulfilling and meaningful role.

Alison Smith, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Severn Trent said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic achievement to be recognised at the BASE awards, and testament to the hard work and passion by Ed’s manager and our HR team to help adjust and change processes. And Ed's contribution to the team is incredible. Diversity is ever changing, and a company like ours, no matter how big are always learning and adapting. We genuinely believe in creating opportunities and removing barriers, as we see the benefits that having a diverse employee base makes.”

Alison Thwaite, WorkFit Employment Development Manager: ‘At the Down’s Syndrome Association our mission is to support people who have Down’s syndrome to lead full and rewarding lives and having a job is an important part of life for many of our members. Severn Trent have worked with our employment programme, WorkFit to remove many of the barriers that our job seekers face by implementing reasonable adjustments in their recruitment process and providing a work buddy for Ed while he is doing his tasks. They have made Ed feel valued and respected in his job as Ranger at Tittesworth Reservoir.’

Ed Daly, Severn Trent Ranger said: “I had a great time at the awards, and I am happy that the work we’ve done means other people feel like they have an opportunity for a job at a company like Severn Trent. I love my job, My favourite bit is teamwork, that suits me. I’m proud that hopefully my story encourages others to apply for jobs too.”

Ed’s success at Severn Trent means the company is now looking to welcome more people with Down syndrome, as it continues to adapt to encourage people of any ability or backgrounds to explore the companies many opportunities.

To understand about other careers and opportunities at Severn Trent, visit severntrent.com.