Severn Trent announces new industry leading maternity and adoption policy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent has announced it will be extending its maternity or adoption paid leave to 46 weeks – nearly tripling the amount of leave previously offered.

The company, that has over 1,500 employees living in Derby and a major employer for the City, says the changes now mean when annual leave and bank holidays are included, those on maternity and adoption leave at Severn Trentcan take a whole year off fully paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes that come into effect from April this year, will mean Severn Trent is believed to be the first UK water and waste company to have such a generous policy, that allows colleagues up to year off with full pay. Making it one of the leading maternity and adoption policies in the industry and FTSE 100*.Neil Morrison, HR Director at Severn Trent. "We hope that this change will provide greater financial security and peace of mind to our colleagues as they go through one of the biggest changes of their lives. We want to see our colleagues thrive – professionally and personally – and we hope this new support is going to be a massive help with that. We've engaged closely with our colleagues to see how we can better support those balancing work and family life, and while there’s always more to do, this is one change that will have huge benefits.”

National World

Danielle Cherry, who heads up the Women in STEM and Ops Advisory Group said: “It's brilliant to see these policies updated. As well as supporting colleagues, it's also a brilliant step forward when it comes to attracting and retaining talent – which means a more diverse and inclusive environment across all areas of our business. We're delighted that we now have one of the leading maternity and adoption leave policies in the UK."

Severn Trent has also created a case study of the maternity policy, speaking with expectant mother Sophia Bradley who’s about to go on maternity and will benefit from the new policy.