Seven up for Purpose Media as it expands its work for US fridge giants

A US refrigeration giant has turned to a Derbyshire digital agency to help it increase its European market by adding two foreign language websites to its online presence.

True Refrigeration, which supplies its commercial refrigeration and counters to hotels, restaurants and retail outlets around the world, asked Purpose Media to create Spanish and Italian versions of its company website to raise its profile in both countries.

The work takes the total number of websites Purpose has created and manages on behalf of the US firm to seven as part of a wider brand marketing partnership that is now in its seventh year.

It is also helping True Refrigeration to strengthen its foothold in Europe, whose retail and hospitality venues have become an important part of the company’s customer base and are served from its regional HQ in Basel, Switzerland.

Matt Bonser, account director at Purpose Media, says both new websites have been supplied with content to present a native online presence specifically geared towards buyers in Spain and Italy, complete with the appropriate language and imagery.

It means potential customers who perform an online search for commercial refrigeration and fridges will be presented with a local version of True’s website among its European competitors, helping it to attract visitors.

True Refrigeration is one of Purpose Media’s longest-serving customers, but its own story began back in 1945, when returning US World War Two airman Robert Trulaske had the idea of using electric-powered fridges for commercial use.

He developed his idea at his home in St Louis and sold his first roll-top cooler to 7-Up three years later. An order for Coca-Cola followed in the 1960s and True Refrigeration branched out into food service in the 1970s.

It now serves customers across the US, Europe, Australia and South America.

Matt said: “True Refrigeration are a huge name in America, and they have ambitious plans for Europe. Their online presence is a significant part of their marketing activity, and they asked us to create websites specifically for Spain and Italy.

“The move will appeal to Google’s best practices and extends the existing portfolio of websites we manage on their behalf to seven, which is a wonderful endorsement of the online work we have undertaken for them over the past seven years.

“Our work for True also includes video and digital marketing and the ongoing success of our partnership is a perfect example of how working with a full-service agency ensures a holistic approach.”

Established in 2008, Purpose Media, based in South Normanton, employs 24 people and provides a full range of marketing services, including digital, web, creative and video.