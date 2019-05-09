chesterfield

Seven reasons why Chesterfield is the ideal place to set up a business

Being close to several major UK cities, having great transport links and resting on the doorstep of the Peak District, there are many positives to running a business here in Chesterfield.

Here's a rundown of some of the business benefits of this friendly market town.

Chesterfield is right in the centre of the country with great transport links to anywhere in the UK.

1. Central location

The HS2 stop at Chesterfield Railway Station will result in significant investment in the area this can only be a good thing for local economy.

2. HS2

Chesterfield truly is the gateway to the Peak District. Surrounded by beautiful countryside, it is a perfect place to set up shop.

3. Gateway to the Peaks

The town is steeped in history and offers a quirky setting for any potential business.

4. Historical setting

