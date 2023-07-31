Miller Homes has appointed Tom Roberts to the role of regional operations director to head up the region from its Derby offices.

Tom brings a wealth of experience to the role, having initially joined Miller Homes in August 2004 as a graduate land buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of 10 graduates selected for the national scheme, Tom benefited from exposure to every department, including sales and legal, helping him to develop his knowledge across all aspects of the business.

Tom Roberts has been appointed Miller Homes’ regional operations director in the East Midlands.

Following completion of the scheme, he was promoted to land buyer and most recently held the position of area land director in the East and South Midlands.

Tom said: “This region is already profitable and on target to achieve its objectives, so I will be looking to build on that success in my new role.

“We have built a great team in the East Midlands and our business reputation as an honest and trustworthy housebuilder has helped us win projects and land in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my initial aims is to increase my experience across the disciplines I’ve had less exposure to previously, such as production, finance and customer care.

“The structured support and continued investment that enables individuals like me to step up is fantastic and I’m looking forward to broadening my knowledge across all aspects of the business.”

Ben Massey, divisional managing director, said: “We are proud of our track record of developing and nurturing talent within Miller Homes, and to be able to recruit high calibre candidates from within our existing pool of staff.

“Tom’s career success demonstrates the value of the training and support that Miller Homes invests in, and our ongoing commitment to our team members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad