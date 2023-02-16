Second phase of major housing development on former American Adventure theme park in Derbyshire set to begin
The second phase of a major housing development on the site of the former American Adventure theme park is due to begin.
Harron Homes has purchased the second parcel of land at its Shipley Lakeside development in Heanor.
Work on the former theme park – once a loved day out for Derbyshire families – is well underway with 172 Harron homes currently being built on phase one.
Phase two is based on the other side of the lake, where the Log Flume and Runaway Mine Train rides once were.
Harron has purchased all 5.7 acres of this plot with plans to build a further 60 lakeside homes, making a total 232 homes across the 40 acre development.
The site includes nature trails in the country park and a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.
Nicholas Hague, Land Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very excited by the progress made at Shipley Lakeside so far; it’s been fantastic to see the space transformed from an abandoned brownfield site. Surrounded by nature, the development offers a truly stunning location for househunters to make a fresh start in and we look forward to welcoming plenty of families to the area.”
The scheme is set to include a retirement community, neighbourhood centre, hotel and restaurant, garden centre, and business space.
The site was once home to thrilling rides and attractions which entertained visitors throughout the '80s and '90s. It was rethemed as a family park in 2005, aimed under-14s. However, in January 2007, the owners announced its permanent closure and that the rides would be sold off.