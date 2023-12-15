Season of giving: local retailer gives away thousands of pounds in run up to Christmas

With the festive season in full swing, a local retailer is giving back to its members with the chance to win part of a £2,500 prize fund.

In the spirit of giving back, Central Co-op is offering members the chance to win one of five £500 prizes every time they shop in store.

Members will automatically be entered into the ‘Scan to Win’ competition when they scan their Membership Card at check out between Wednesday 13th December 2023 and Wednesday 20th December 2023. The five lucky winners will receive £500 loaded onto their Central Co-op Membership Card.

This is one of many ways people can benefit from their local Central Co-op, with members becoming a part-owner of the business when they sign up.

Central Co-op continues to offer Member Pricing over the Christmas period, which includes more than 100 items – from everyday essentials including milk, eggs, and bread, to cleaning products, pet food and toiletries.

What’s more, the society has applied member prices to a selection of seasonal products such as festive nibbles and party food, where customers can enjoy any two fresh items for £5.50 and any two frozen items for £4.

Details on becoming a member can be found on the Central Co-op Membership page: www.members.coop.