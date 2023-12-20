SDL Minorfern launches charitable foundation to target funding at local charitable organisations

Chesterfield, UK: Family-owned vehicle parts distributor, SDL Minorfern has teamed up with the Matthew Good Foundation to launch the Minorfern Foundation, which will award grants to local charities and community groups.

When SDL Minorfern celebrated their milestone 45 anniversary earlier this year, they wanted to do something special to share their success with their local community. As a people-focussed family-run business distributing vehicle parts for cars and vans across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Yorkshire, they saw an opportunity to support more local small non-profits, whilst empowering their employees to nominate possible beneficiaries.

Small, local, well-run charities and non-profits transform lives every day, they do work that has a measurable impact, yet they struggle to compete for funding. According to the NCVO Almanac 2023, larger charities with an income of over £1m per year are responsible for 83% of the charity sector’s income. Yet small charities have a tremendous impact, are agile, innovative, and well placed in communities to help those most in need.

With a team of more than 320 valued employees, the newly created Minorfern Foundation has received a wide range of excellent nominations from SDL Minorfern employees for local organisations needing support, covering four main areas: Alleviating poverty, supporting children and young people, improving health and wellbeing, and caring for animals.

The Minorfern Foundation logo and employees celebrating the SDL Minorfern 45-year anniversary

Nick Holland, Managing Director of SDL Minorfern said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Minorfern Foundation on behalf of our entire team. Committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work, our foundation aims to support smaller regional charities that are truly making a difference.

“Over the next year, our team spanning across 12 branches will select ten charities that have had a meaningful impact on either our staff members and wider families or great causes in our local communities.

“By the end of 2024 we aim to donate £40,000 and we look forward to actively contributing to these causes and creating a lasting, positive change in the regions where our business operates.”

Along with the announcement of the launch, the Minorfern Foundation has named the first two shortlisted charities to receive donations.

The Children’s Hospital Charity was nominated to receive £4,000 by the SDL Minorfern head office in Clay Cross, Chesterfield. The charity supports Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to change lives every day. The money they raise supports specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment, and vital research, which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.

The grant will be used to support the specialist Pre-Operative Healthcare Team that cares for children and young people with complex health needs that require specialist care. The funding will be used to create a calming atmosphere and welcoming environment for patients and their families that will include sensory equipment, toys and books.

Walking for Hope has also received £4,000 after being nominated by the Mansfield branch. This newly registered charity has been founded by a father who, after losing his 15-year-old child to suicide, found solace in the outdoors, and aims to help others experiencing mental health difficulties with walking groups and activities. The funding will go towards the charity’s running costs to help them promote good mental health and well-being by building resilience through nature.

The Minorfern Foundation will be managed in partnership with the Matthew Good Foundation – a grant-making charity that aims to amplify the voices of small non-profits by partnering them with businesses, stakeholders and individuals seeking to deliver positive social impact.

Michelle Taft, Executive Director, Matthew Good Foundation said; “We are delighted to be working alongside SDL Minorfern as their trusted partner to help them achieve their charitable giving aims by launching the Minorfern Foundation. SDL Minorfern is a family business that wants to make a difference in the communities it operates in and it's a privilege to be able to help them reach the small and local nonprofits they want to support. Small and local nonprofits make such a difference in our communities, and initiatives like this one are vital to helping local charities thrive.”