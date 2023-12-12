Scratch-card success scores kits for Carr Vale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wayne Schofield, a site manager at Harron Homes’ Thorpe Meadows development, was lucky enough to select the winning team of Aberdeen, securing the Harron Homes official logo on the finished kits.

Finding itself in need of financial aid, Carr Vale FC, headed by local player and parent Damien Bailey, had the idea of setting up a football card competition. Businesses from around the area each pitched in £20 to select one of 52 teams from the football card. Once all teams had been selected, the club scratched off the hidden winner in a live video.

Thorpe Meadows Site Manager Wayne Schofield said: “I know Aberdeen don’t always win in real life, but I rarely win anything either, so I thought well why not pick them? Lo and behold they won the whole thing!” said Wayne. “Finally Aberdeen are winning something!

SGB-24411 Harron Homes Sales Manager Paul Walters alongside the Carr Vale U10s team in their new kit

“In all seriousness though, it’s for a great cause, and I’m delighted that Harron and other businesses were able to come together to support this team.”

With a total of 52 businesses taking part, Carr Vale FC was able to raise an astonishing £1040.00 in only five days.

“It’s great for the club,” says Damien. “Honestly, to raise this amount in such a short space of time, especially given how close we are to winter, is something really special for us. We’d been worried that the kids wouldn’t have any kit for the cold months, so this amount has really changed the game for us.”

Founded in the 1960s in the small village of Carr Vale, the club began as a fairly unsuccessful but spirited group of players enjoying a kick around. Decades later, it’s grown into a much larger club. But when current manager Damian first attended as a parent, the under 10s team were regularly losing matches 12, 13 or even 15 – 0.

Years later, the club is now often winning its matches, has seen a massive increase in attendance, and has its own on-site café that’s a bustling business in its own right. With the addition of these new winter kits, it’s well on its way to looking the part as well as playing it.

“Being able to provide the kids with these new high-quality kits is a testament to how far the club has come from its humble beginnings.” says Damien. “

“Plus, the Harron Homes logo looks absolutely brilliant on the kits!”

Paul Walters, Sales Manager at Harron Homes, said, “We were delighted to be able to take part in Carr Vale FC’s football card fundraising idea.

“At Harron Homes, it’s important that we give back to the community and regenerate the areas in which we build. In the last year alone we’ve supported several football teams across the North Midlands, including Priory Celtic FC near our Shipley Lakeside development in Derbyshire, Bracken Lane Primary Academy near The Brambles development in Nottinghamshire, and EBFC near our Heritage Green development in Chesterfield.

“Being able to ensure these young players have the necessary kit for outdoor conditions gives them a chance to properly compete and makes them feel like a true part of their club and team, so it’s great that they’re kitted out for winter. We wish them the very best in their upcoming matches!

“Wherever we build, we’ll continue to invest in the local area, because we aren’t just looking to build homes, we want to help whole communities.”

