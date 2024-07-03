Science company donates picnic table made by award-winning company to Derbyshire sports club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thriving Derbyshire sports club is being kept bowling along after a generous neighbouring science company donated a new picnic table made by an award-winning local company.

Hazelwood Bowls Club, which will be 30 years old next year, has been given a brand-new picnic table funded by the science company next door – Lubrizol – through its community investment fund.

The picnic table was made a few miles away in Wirksworth by TDP, which makes outdoor furniture entirely from recycled plastic and has recently won a King’s Award for Sustainability in recognition of its outstanding commitment to the environment.

Members of Hazelwood Bowls Club are so pleased with their new picnic table that they have clubbed together and bought another one from TDP.

Leah Barratt and Rob Barlow from TDP with Di Ottewell, Emma Fahey and Claire Hollingshurst

Each Springbank picnic table made by TDP uses the equivalent of 12,727 plastic bottles, meaning that the bowls club and Lubrizol have helped save nearly 25,000 plastic bottles from littering waterways and oceans through their purchases.

Andy Waumsley, from the bowls club, said: “We had some old wooden benches and they have all gone rotten so we are replacing them with these plastic ones. They provide a nice place for people to sit and they are great.”

Club chair Di Ottewell said: “Our club was founded around 30 years ago by Ann and Mike Bowler and their vision is still going strong today.

“We are delighted with our new picnic tables. They are so good because you can just wipe them down and they are as new again.

“Lubrizol is a brilliant neighbour to us. They have been very supportive over the years and we are very grateful to them for funding this new picnic table, and it’s great that it’s made just down the road too.”

Emma Fahey, chair of Lubrizol’s UK Sustainability Employee Resource Group, said: “It’s important to us at Lubrizol to be as good a neighbour as we can to our Hazelwood neighbours.

"I know of at least one employee at Lubrizol who regularly comes to play bowls and it’s a brilliant facility to have just up the road. Some more members of our staff are also coming over to the club to have a go at bowling too!

"We’re delighted to be able to support the club through funding this bench and even happier that it has been made by such an inspiring local company.”