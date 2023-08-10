Safety first! Pioneering AI technology is coming to town

Marshall Derby, on Stadium View, is helping to make the streets of Derby safer with the advanced technology from CorrActions, a deep-tech brain monitoring AI start-up set to disrupt brain activity monitoring and driver understanding.

Using sensors in prominent areas of the car, such as the steering wheel, the CorrActions software monitors micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity to detect abnormalities. These can include a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The revolutionary software will increase the understanding of the effect of human behaviour on driving, ultimately helping to improve safety for all road users. The investment is part of a wider initiative from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, which aims to accelerate the transformation of the mobility industry in areas such as safety, electrification, digitisation and access.

The cutting-edge AI technology is designed to make cars and the people in and around them safer

Qashem Miah, General Manager at Marshall Derby, said: “Here at Marshall Derby, we’re passionate about making cars and the people in and around them safer, so we’re delighted to benefit from CorrAction’s incredible technology.

“We’d like to invite Derby drivers to come along to Marshall Derby and speak to our team of experts to find out more about how we and Volvo Cars are making Derby a safer place for everyone.”