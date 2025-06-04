Sadler Gate salon shines at KH Hair Group’s 2025 Awards

KH Hair in Derby’s Sadler Gate is celebrating after picking up an impressive haul of four trophies at the hairdressing group’s annual award ceremony.

The glittering event took place on 1 June on the outdoor terrace at Binks Yard in Nottingham, where KH Hair’s 200+ staff and VIP guests from Wella and ghd came together to celebrate the achievements of the Group’s 20 East Midlands salons.

The evening began with Group managing director, Darren Messias, acknowledging nine individuals for their long service to the company, before 24 awards were handed out to this year’s top salon teams and individuals.

The Sadler Gate salon team took to the stage to collect four of the evening’s awards: ‘Salon Turnover Improvement’; two ‘Salon Retail Improvement’ awards (sponsored by Wella and Sebastian); and the most coveted award of the evening, ‘Salon of the Year’, which recognised the team’s excellent performances in customer service, turnover and retail sales.

The KH Hair Sadler Gate team celebrate their Salon of the Year Award

The salon’s director, Louise Radford, says: “In my 42 years with the wonderful KH Hair Group, I think this is my proudest moment. I’m so grateful to my team of amazingly talented hairstylists and our army of loyal clients who come to our little salon on Sadler Gate and make us the happiest of hairdressers. There is always lots of laughter and a warm, friendly vibe. Joining our two Derby salons together a year ago has been a great success and I think we are definitely better together!”

Other Derbyshire winners on the night included KH Hair Ripley, who collected the ‘Salon Service’ award; Judith Ashley from KH Hair Ilkeston who, once again, picked up the ‘Individual Clients’ award; and 3rd year apprentice, Lydia Coles, from KH Hair Ashbourne, who came out top in her training competition (sponsored by RDG Accounting).

After all the winners were revealed, guests were entertained by live band Electric Kicks, including Ultimate Bandeoke, which gave the brave the chance to unleash their inner pop stars by joining in! Food, drink and plenty of dancing topped off a great evening of recognition and celebration.

Group MD, Darren, says: “Our annual award ceremony is always an event our teams get really excited about. It’s the only time in the year that we get together as a whole company to celebrate the achievements of our salons and team members. We are particularly delighted for Louise and all her team at our Sadler Gate salon on winning the big award of the night, ‘Salon of the Year’. It was only in April 2024, we decided to bring together our two Derby salons under one roof and we couldn’t be happier with how the transition has worked out for them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all our salon teams for their hard work, creativity, support and loyalty to the KH Hair family, and congratulate all our winners across Derbyshire and the whole of the East Midlands.”

Full list of awards:

• Individual Turnover Award – Steve McEntee (Nottingham)

• Individual Retail Award – Steve McEntee – Nottingham

• Individual Clients Award – Judith Ashley (Ilkeston)

• 1st Year Award Sponsored by RDG Accounting Kyla Mickle-Surgey (Arnold)

• 2nd Year Award Sponsored by RDG Accounting – Ruby Hanwell (Leicester)

• 3rd Year Award Sponsored by RDG Accounting – Lydia Coles (Ashbourne)

• Rising Star Award – Daisy Wheeldon (Tutbury)

• Salon Highest Turnover Award – Nottingham

• Salon Clients Award – Arnold

• Salon Highest Retail Award – Nottingham

• Image of the Year – Arnold and Long Eaton

• GHD Retail Award – Nottingham

• Marketing Award sponsored by Toast PR - Arnold and Nottingham

• Special Recognition Award – Donna Ball (Head Office)

• Master Colour Expert Award - Amber Newton (Nottingham)

• Salon Colour Award – Sutton and Newark

• Salon Turnover Improvement Award – Sadler Gate

• Salon Retail Improvement Award sponsored by Wella – Sadler Gate

• Salon Retail Improvement Award sponsored by Sebastian – Sadler Gate

• Salon Service Award – Ripley

• Salon of the Year Award – Sadler Gate