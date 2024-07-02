Rykneld Homes wins national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Housing provider honoured for work with Sustainable Building Solutions (UK)

Rykneld Homes has won a national award - recognising its collaborative approach to improving customer homes.

The Chesterfield-based registered social housing provider and its contractor Sustainable Building Services (UK) were presented with the Collaboration of the Year - Retrofit Projects prize at the Unlock Net Zero Awards - hosted as part of the Housing24 conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning nomination was based on a regeneration project to retrofit homes with external wall insulation - making customers’ homes warmer, more energy efficient and attractive.

Rykneld Homes’ Head of Regeneration Helen Brown and Niall Clark, Deputy MD

Both organisations were commended for putting community interests at the forefront of the project as well as making a commitment to recruit local people into roles created by the works.

Judges said: “This project has put people at the heart from start to finish delivered by a team that includes 60 people within its immediate supply chain.”

The project is part of Rykneld Homes’ long-term regeneration scheme working to revamp older housing stock on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Clark, Director of Customer and Strategic Partnerships and Deputy MD at Rykneld Homes, said: “This project is a key part of our ongoing commitment to improving our customers' homes and is one of several we have worked with SBS on.

“The SBS team share our commitment to customer service and community, allowing us to adopt a collaborative approach and deliver award-winning work.”

Works have been carried out on homes in Shirland, Danesmoor, Killamarsh, Barlow, Holmesfield, Ridgeway and Marsh Lane in a Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund scheme described as one of the largest and most successful in the country.

SBS Managing Director Gary Lawson added: “Collaboration has been the linchpin for success due to the project’s scale and complexity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Managing this scale of work requires a combination of technical expertise, local knowledge and community engagement - all of which we’ve achieved through collaboration.”

The external wall insulation works are part of a wider Rykneld Homes project that will ultimately see 640 homes retrofitted with external wall insulation.