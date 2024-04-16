Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The promotions were announced within a raft of promotions which saw nine other members of the team progressing into new roles within the firm.

On confirming the promotions, Partner Malcolm Pope said “Over the last couple of years, Liam and Ryan have both taken on the role of Engagement Leader for our ever increasing portfolio of clients looked after by the Owner Managed Business team.

"They have played a pivotal role in the implementation of advancements to improve our clients’ experience, and have both successfully completed our Management Development training program.

Pictured Left to Right - Malcolm Pope, Liam Buttery and Ryan Wilkes

"Jointly, they continue to represent Shorts within the Owner Managed Business working group, as part of our membership of the Praxity Alliance, and more locally through our involvement with the Chesterfield Champions.

"Their promotions now to Director are extremely well deserved and reflect their dedication and commitment to continued growth within Shorts.”

Ryan said “I am very excited to start the next step in my Shorts career as OMB Director. It was such a proud moment when I found out I would be promoted, probably the proudest of my career so far.

"The road to get here has been challenging (as you would expect), however it has allowed me to foster new skills and really expand my capabilities as an accountant, leader, and person!

"The support I received, at all levels of the firm to help me achieve this promotion, is a true testament to the culture and values created at Shorts. I can’t wait to get started on growing the department, working with current and future clients, while offering support to the team to help them achieve their careers goals.“

Liam Added “Being promoted to director marks a significant milestone in my career, and is one that I am incredibly proud to achieve.

"The 15-year journey, from being a school leaving apprentice, becoming ACCA qualified in 2016, various management roles, and now director level, has been such a rewarding journey.

"Shorts genuine focus on personal growth, their investment in me, and the support of a brilliant team have all been instrumental in achieving this long-term goal.

"As director, I’m excited to continue working with both new and existing clients, whilst also investing in the development of individuals on their own career paths. I look forward to leading the owner-managed business team and continuing to build on its success.“

Ryan and Liam are both Chartered Certified Accountants, proficient in many cloud-based accounting systems, such as Xero and Sage, and have experience working with both incorporated and unincorporated businesses.