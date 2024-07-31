Russell Roof Tiles kicks off the new season with the Brewers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading roof tile manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles (RRT) welcomes new Burton Albion F.C. owner with its continued sponsorship for the 2024/25 season.

The League One team was acquired by Swedish-based Nordic Football Group (NFG) at the beginning of June. Chairman Ben Robinson, who has been club owner for over 40 years sold his majority ownership stake but still plays a pivotal role as Honorary Chairman, his daughter Fleur Robinson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer after a three-year spell at Wrexham F.C.

Russell Roof Tiles, headquartered in Burton, has shown long-term support to the club for nine years, as well as having sponsored the East Stand at the Pirelli Stadium since 2018, which is close to one of its three manufacturing sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm will also be the Rear of Shirt Sponsor for the fifth consecutive season, showcasing its logo on both the home and away shirts which will be worn by Mark Robinson’s first team squad throughout the upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign.

(L to R) Kevin Skabo, Andrew Hayward and Ben Robinson

Managing Director of Russell Roof Tiles, Andrew Hayward said: “We would like to congratulate Burton Albion F.C. as they embark on an exciting new era under new ownership and look forward to working with the new owners. We have worked alongside the team for almost a decade and our business takes great pride in our support of our local club, as well as the work of the Burton Albion Trust.

“Russell Roof Tiles is headquartered in Burton as well as having a site in Scotland and is a firm believer in supporting its local community”.

Burton Albion F.C. CEO Fleur Robinson said: “Football is a powerful tool for making a difference in the community and sponsors like Russell Roof Tiles know they are supporting all that we do, as well as the team that goes out onto the Pirelli Stadium pitch on a Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the greater national and international exposure that will be generated by the EFL’s new TV deals, we are looking forward to an even more rewarding season for our sponsors and commercial partners as we begin an exciting new era at the Pirelli Stadium.

“I want to thank Andrew Hayward and his team at Russell Roof Tiles for their continued support, and we look forward to another successful year together.”

Alongside their support for the “Brewers”, Russell Roof Tiles has continued to run its Give4Good scheme for the third year and this year aims to raise £50,000 for charities local to its sites in Burton and Lochmaben, by the end of 2024.

The business is also investing heavily in Burton, having commenced the £18.5 million development at its Nicolson Way site last year, which will see the introduction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that will double the output of concrete tiles, when it opens later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad