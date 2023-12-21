Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement made by Managing Director, Andrew Hayward, during a presentation hosted at its site, came as a huge surprise to the charity representatives present, which each received £7,400 towards their good causes.

Lynne Stone Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes was one of those present who commented:; “All the funds that we receive from Russell Roof Tiles will go towards the essential maintenance of our bikes to support the vital work we do across the county and region. SSCBB is an urgent volunteer service providing transportation of blood products, free of charge, to all NHS hospitals across Shropshire, Staffordshire, and Cheshire."

Santa with Andrew Hayward, MD at Russell Roof Tiles

Andrew Hayward said: “It’s been a record-breaking year of fundraising for us and despite the cost-of-living challenges, we’ve managed to double the target we set back in January. Our staff have done an amazing job, volunteering their time and efforts to help raise money.”

Over the last 12 months, the team have taken part in some gruelling and inspiring challenges for the company’s Give4Good initiative, with the most daunting being the 10,000ft tandem skydive, as well as bake sales, golf matches, weight loss and walking challenges, a family fun day and its recent Big Quiz hosted by Pirelli Stadium.

At the start of the year, the company set its sights on raising £40,000 for the ‘Give4Good’ initiative, which aims to support charities, five in Burton and five close to its Lochmaben site.

Andrew and his team have rallied together and doubled their initial target, raising £80,000, making it the largest sum ever raised in a single year. Andrew added: “It was an honour to present to the money to these five outstanding charities and I’m proud to be able to support those organisations so they can continue the vital work they do for our community.”

YMCA Burton receiving charity donation from Russell Roof Tiles