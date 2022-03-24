Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan and Pretty Green - founded by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher - are launching stores at the mega-mall.

On Twitter @OfficialROSshop said: “Delighted to announce our new store will open at @LoveMeadowhall during the World Champs.”

And Pretty Green issued a statement: “In early April, Pretty Green will open its doors in Sheffield at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Gallagher. (Photo by Getty Images)

“The Sheffield store opening is set against a backdrop of a strong established online business that has had a global following for over a decade.

“The step back into a physical retail space will allow customers the opportunity to engage further in the brand experience and comes at an exciting time, with a series of new collections set to be unveiled over the next few months.”

Last month, Meadowhall bosses said just 12 of 280 stores were vacant. And footfall in January was back up to 2019 levels.