Rodgers Leask welcomes homegrown talent back to its Derby office

National engineering consultancy Rodgers Leask has seen the return of Tom Nunn to its Derby office, where he rejoins the business as principal engineer, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a renewed drive to support development across the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom began his engineering career with Rodgers Leask in 2004, joining the company after completing his apprenticeship. Spending over a decade at the company, he became a trusted member of the civil engineering team, with significant contributions to residential project delivery.

After leaving in 2017 to pursue different opportunities and build on the strong foundation of knowledge developed during his time at Rodgers Leask, Tom has now returned with new perspectives and a desire to contribute to the continued success of the Derby office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His return signals a significant boost to Rodgers Leask’s residential sector offering in the region and reinforces its commitment to growing the Derby base with experienced, homegrown talent.

Principal engineer Tom Nunn has rejoined Rodgers Leask at the Derby office.

Director Kriston Harvey mentored Tom in the early stages of his career. He said: “Welcoming Tom back to Rodgers Leask as a principal engineer is not only a proud moment but also a strategic one. His expertise in residential development, combined with his values and standards, make him an ideal fit for our growing team and project pipeline. He knows the business, understands the region, and is already adding value to our projects and clients.”

Tom said: “It is fantastic to be back at Rodgers Leask, returning after all these years feels like the natural step. I’m excited to work alongside a brilliant team and play a key role in developing the Derby office’s residential capabilities further. There’s a lot of momentum here, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Tom’s appointment highlights Rodgers Leask’s focus on nurturing long-term relationships and investing in experienced engineers, who share a passion for delivering innovative, practical solutions. His homecoming strengthens the Derby office at a time of growth and opportunity, helping to drive the consultancy’s commitment to delivering project excellence across the Midlands.