Elite Business 100 TOP SME 2025

Rock Fall UK Celebrating the Best in UK Business

The Elite Business 100 Top SME 2025 rankings have been officially released, and the excitement is palpable! This prestigious league table showcases the crème de la crème of small and medium enterprises across the UK, highlighting those who are pushing the boundaries of innovation, growth, and excellence. Among the standout names, Rock Fall UK has impressively secured a spot at #13, and we could not be prouder!

Why SME’s Matter

Innovation in Design: Rock Fall UK continuously invests in research and development, ensuring our safety footwear products meet the ever-evolving safety standards while providing comfort and style in every industry.

Small and medium enterprises form the backbone of the UK economy. Representing over 99% of all businesses and employing nearly two-thirds of the workforce, SMEs are crucial for economic growth and job creation. The Elite Business 100 celebrates these companies, shedding light on their contribution, achievements, and inspiring stories behind their success.

Rock Fall UK: A Stellar Achievement

A ‘Rising Star’ at #13 in the Elite Business 100 rankings, Rock Fall UK has demonstrated exceptional prowess in delivering high-quality safety footwear. This recognition is a testament to our teams’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user satisfaction. Here are a few reasons why Rock Fall UK stands out:

Rock Fall UK place great emphasis on understanding industrial safety footwear requirements.

Sustainability Efforts: We are committed to reducing the Rock Fall brands carbon footprint through eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes.

End-user Centric Approach: We place great emphasis on understanding industrial safety footwear needs, leading to a loyal customer base with positive reviews shared about the Rock Fall brand across all social media platforms.

The Importance of Recognition

Richard Noon, Company Director of Rock Fall safety footwear, emphasizes the importance of crafting the highest quality and most innovative safety footwear. “The commitment of Rock Fall brand goes beyond just functionality; sustainability is at the heart of their values”. Richard states, “We understand that our actions today have a significant impact on tomorrow, so integrating sustainable practices into our product development is not just a choice but a responsibility.”

Matthew Noon, Company Director adds, “Being ranked as a ‘Rising Star’ among the top 15 out of 100 SMEs is more than just a badge of honour. For everyone at Rock Fall UK, this recognition serves as a powerful statement that we are succeeding in our mission to be the very best sustainable safety footwear manufacturer and distributor, not just in the UK but in the global marketplace.”