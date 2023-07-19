News you can trust since 1855
Robotics pioneer appoints Chesterfield PR agency to build ‘SpaceX of subsea’ reputation

HonuWorx, a remote robotics company focused on subsea operations, has appointed a Chesterfield-based PR and content agency to support strategic communications as the company moves to its next round of fundraising.
By James TaylorContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read

HonuWorx, a remote robotics company focused on subsea operations, has appointed Chesterfield-based PR and content agency Roaring Mouse to help support strategic communications as the company moves to its next round of fundraising.

Based in Aberdeen, HonuWorx combines autonomous submarines, robotics, AI and advanced communications technologies to reduce the risk, cost and carbon footprint of subsea exploration and intervention. It enables a wide range of subsea activities to occur without humans having to leave shore.

HonuWorx has engaged Roaring Mouse to reach and help establish a ‘SpaceX of Subsea’ reputation for the company with prospects and potential partners in the European defence, offshore energy and ‘blue economy’ sectors, as well as potential investors. Roaring Mouse’s account team will report to HonuWorx co-founder Lucas Wissmann.

Team Roaring Mouse. Photo: Roaring MouseTeam Roaring Mouse. Photo: Roaring Mouse
“HonuWorx aims to radically disrupt the economics of working subsea and make it easier, cheaper and cleaner to explore, build and maintain assets in the world’s seas and oceans," said Lucas Wissmann. "We were very impressed with how Roaring Mouse has helped build relationships and winning reputations for other cutting-edge technology companies and confident it can help us communicate HonuWorx’s benefits and potential in a highly compelling and memorable way."

"HonuWorx is a true pioneer with a fantastic robotics, AI and communications proposition, a great team and a fascinating ‘SpaceX of subsea’ story to tell," said James Taylor, managing director of Roaring Mouse. "The technology it is bringing to market could fundamentally change subsea access in much the same way SpaceX is opening up access to space, and we are thrilled to be on board."

