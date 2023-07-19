Robotics pioneer appoints Chesterfield PR agency to build ‘SpaceX of subsea’ reputation

HonuWorx, a remote robotics company focused on subsea operations, has appointed Chesterfield-based PR and content agency Roaring Mouse to help support strategic communications as the company moves to its next round of fundraising.

Based in Aberdeen, HonuWorx combines autonomous submarines, robotics, AI and advanced communications technologies to reduce the risk, cost and carbon footprint of subsea exploration and intervention. It enables a wide range of subsea activities to occur without humans having to leave shore.

HonuWorx has engaged Roaring Mouse to reach and help establish a ‘SpaceX of Subsea’ reputation for the company with prospects and potential partners in the European defence, offshore energy and ‘blue economy’ sectors, as well as potential investors. Roaring Mouse’s account team will report to HonuWorx co-founder Lucas Wissmann.

“HonuWorx aims to radically disrupt the economics of working subsea and make it easier, cheaper and cleaner to explore, build and maintain assets in the world’s seas and oceans," said Lucas Wissmann. "We were very impressed with how Roaring Mouse has helped build relationships and winning reputations for other cutting-edge technology companies and confident it can help us communicate HonuWorx’s benefits and potential in a highly compelling and memorable way."