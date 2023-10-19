Rob Carlin recognised among the UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2023

Rob Carlin, Managing Director of Superior Wellness Ltd has been named one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2023.

Created by trusted investment partner LDC - part of Lloyds Banking Group, and supported by The Times, The LDC Top 50 champions the business leaders who are pushing for growth and building successful medium-sized businesses.

This year’s nominations were of an exceptionally high calibre and the competition was fierce, showcasing the drive and determination that unites business leaders across the UK.

The leaders featured in The LDC Top 50 are growing their businesses at home and overseas, making a positive contribution to society and driving progress against their sustainability goals. They hail from every corner of the UK and span every sector of the economy. Together, they employ more than 6,700 people and turn over more than £1.2bn.

Rob Carlin Managing Director of Chesterfield based firm Superior Wellness

Superior Wellness is the world’s fastest growing hot tub manufacturer with a vision to be the world’s market leader in hot tub and swim spas. With a network of 250 plus partners in more than 20 countries globally, sales increased by £48m in 2021 to £57m in 2022. The level of growth that the business has experienced since launching in 2011 is commendable. This has been achieved through hard work, dedication and the direction of Rob.

Rob Carlin has been a driving force in the wellness industry since 2011. With his exemplary leadership and innovative vision, he has propelled Superior Wellness to become one of the leading hot tub companies in the world.

Rob Carlin, Managing Director of Superior Wellness Ltd said: “I am delighted to be included in this year’s UK Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2023. Under my leadership I have expanded the portfolio of brands, reached out to prospects to grow the network and created a strong presence in the industry. I have also fostered a culture of innovation and creativity within the team.

“I always want to be moving forward and to improve as a company. I’m not happy sitting still.”

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, added: “We started The LDC Top 50 six years ago to champion the remarkable success stories of medium-sized businesses, the unsung heroes of the British economy. Since then, we’ve received more than 3,000 nominations and celebrated more than 500 business leaders through the programme, surpassing all our expectations. Every leader in this year’s cohort has a story as impressive as the next, and I’d like to congratulate them on their achievements so far. We can’t wait to see where they go from here!”